Rinku Singh Flops, Ex-CSK Player Dhruv Shorey Shines On First Day Of Duleep Trophy 2023 Quarter-Finals

Central Zone (CZ) find themselves in a precarious situation at the end of Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2023 quarter-final clash against East Zone (EZ). After winning the toss and opting to bat first, CZ were bowled out for 182. Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh, who hit five sixes on the trot in one of the games of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), had a poor outing as he scored just 38 off 58 balls. He, however, was the top-scorer for his side. His knock included six fours.

Himanshu Mantri was the second best batter on display with an innings of 29 off 92 balls while wicketkeeper Upendra Yadav stroked 25 off 60 balls. Captain Shivam Mavi and pacer Avesh Khan stroked 26 and 10 runs to take CZ to 182 for 10 at the end of 71.4 overs.

At the end of Day 1, EZ has posted 32 for 2 in 12 overs. Shantanu Mishra and Abhimanyu Easwaran were the two batters dismissed by the stumps. Sudip Kumar Gharami and Shahbaz Nadeem are currently in the middle for EZ and will resume innings on Day 2. All eyes will be on Riyan Parag too. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder is part of the East Zone side and will bat in the middle order.

Shorey hundred puts North Zone on top

Delhi's Dhruv Shorey, who has played 2 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and 2019 respectively, slammed a hundred on Day 1 of the 2nd quarter-final clash between North Zone (NZ) and North East Zone. Representing NZ in this match, Shorey stroked 135 off 211 balls, an innings that included 22 fours. Nishant Sindhu also struck a gritty fifty and was not out at stumps. He will resume batting on 76 on Day 2 of the match. Pulkit Narang (23) is batting along side him. At stumps, North Zone had posted 306 for 7 in 87 overs.