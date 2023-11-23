In a nail-biting encounter between India and Australia in the first T20 International at Vizag, Rinku Singh emerged as the hero for the hosts. However, his last-ball six, which would have sealed the win, left fans in suspense as it wasn't counted. Let's delve into the thrilling details of why Rinku Singh's crucial six wasn't added to India's score.

The Build-up to the Climax

The match unfolded with high stakes as Australia set an imposing target of 209/3 in 20 overs, driven by Josh Inglis' remarkable century. In response, India, fueled by half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, approached the target with determination. However, the game took unexpected turns in the final overs.

Rinku Singh's Heroics

With India needing seven runs off the last six balls, Rinku Singh found himself in the pressure cooker situation. As wickets tumbled in the last over, the stage was set for a sensational finish. Rinku showcased nerves of steel, hitting a massive six on the last ball, seemingly securing the win.

The Twist: No-Ball Drama

However, the jubilation was short-lived as the umpires ruled the delivery as a no-ball. Sean Abbott, the Aussie pacer, had overstepped on the final delivery, resulting in India already winning the game before Rinku's crucial hit. As a consequence, the six wasn't included in India's final score of 209/8 in 19.5 overs.

India's Highest T20I Run-Chase

Despite the confusion surrounding Rinku's last-ball heroics, India's successful chase marked a historic moment. The team surpassed its previous highest T20I run-chase of 208 against West Indies in 2019, ending the game with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against Australia.

Rinku Singh's Composure

Amidst the chaos, Rinku Singh's composure stood out. His match-finishing prowess became evident as he navigated the tricky situation, ultimately steering India to victory. The flamboyant batter's ability to stay calm under pressure showcased his significance in India's T20 lineup.