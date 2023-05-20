topStoriesenglish2610709
Rinku Singh Is X-Factor For KKR, Not Andre Russell, Says Ex-Indian Bowler

Rinku Singh has emerged out as a big contender to get an India call-up after scoring over 400 runs in IPL 2023. His finishing skills which goes well with his fielding can work wonder dor Team India in future. 

May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh Is X-Factor For KKR, Not Andre Russell, Says Ex-Indian Bowler

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Rinku Singh has been in terrific form this Indian Premier League. In IPL 2023 so far, Rinku has stroked 407 runs in 13 matches. He is expected to touch the 450-run mark by the end of the season. Besides the stats, Rinku has been an impact player for KKR, finishing the innings and making chases look very easy. He hit five sixes in the last over of Yash Dayal against Gujarat Titans (GT) to win a game from nowhere for KKR. After that match, he has played some fine, match-winning innings.

Harbhajan calls Rinku KKR's X-Factor

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes that Andre Russell is no more tha X-factor player for KKR but the place has been taken by Rinku Singh. "Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell. Russell's era is gone. It's Rinku's time now. Even if Rinku is sent up, he can do justice to his role. He is a player of different calibre and we will soon see India cap on his head," said Harbhajan while speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

Stoinis key for LSG, says Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis - who has been firing all cylinders lately - will be key for the Super Giants in a virtual quarter-final. "Stoinis has the ability to change the course of the match single-handedly. The way he hits sixes even on yorkers proves how much power he generates. He is a very intelligent batsman and plays according to the situation."

Sreesanth impressed with Prithvi Shaw

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth has hailed young India batter Prithvi Shaw for his match-winning half-century against Punjab Kings. Shaw - who had a turbulent TATA IPL 2023 - got a chance after warming the benches for almost a month. The talented right-handed batter made a vital contribution with the bat in Dharamsala and team management must be hoping the Mumbaikar ends the season on a high. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, S Sreesanth said, "I am very happy with Prithvi Shaw for getting some runs against his name at the back end of the season. He punished the short-pitched deliveries from the new ball bowlers and will look to continue that against CSK as well."

