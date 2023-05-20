CSK Playoffs Qualification Scenario: MS Dhoni's Team Can Still Get Knocked Out Of IPL 2023 Despite 15 Points

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be under some pressure when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last group game in Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023). The four-time champions have themselves to blame to be in a situation where they are in. They could have had booked a spot in the playoffs with a win vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last home match of the season but a six-wicket defeat in that games means CSK's fate hangs in balance. The good news is that Chennai's fate is in their hands. They simply need to win vs DC to qualify fo the playoffs. However, that will not ascertain a top-two finish for them as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can also jump to same number of points.

CSK playoffs qualification scenario

After Rajasthan Royals (RR) knocked out Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dharamshala, the race for the 3 open spots remain between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), LSG, Royals, CSK, KKR and Mumbai Indians. RR and KKR have least chance of qualifying as they can get to a maximum of 14 points. The race is tight between RCB, MI, CSK and LSG.

If CSK lose to DC on Saturday, they will be massively hit. Then, they will hope that MI and RCB lose their last group clashes too against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) respectively. If LSG, RCB and MI win their remaining gae, and CSK lose theirs to DC, the MS Dhoni-led side's campaign will be over. In this scenario, CSK will be left with just 15 points, while LSG (17), MI (16) and RCB (16) will qualify.

Dhoni to play for another 5 years?

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said that skipper Dhoni is still fit and can go on and on for the next five years. Speaking to media ahead of battle vs DC, Hussey said, "He's (MS Dhoni) still batting well, he's still motivated to keep coming to training, working on his game. Hes still hitting the ball really well. We've seen him come late in the innings and finish things off really well. He's still got that six hitting ability. While he is enjoying it and contributing to the team, there's no reason why he can't keep going... maybe for another five years?"