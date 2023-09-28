Rinku Singh Posts Pic With Neeraj Chopra As Duo Jet Off To Hangzhou For Asian Games 2023

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer Rinku Singh met Neeraj Chopra at the airport. The Indian men's cricket team has travelled to Hangzhou, the destination for the 19th Asian Games, along with the athletics team. Neeraj met the Indian men's cricket team, which will be led by batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rinku is also part of the cricket team which will aim to win the historic gold. Neeraj, at the same time, will be defending his gold. He had finished on top of the podium in men's javelin throw in Jakarta in 2018 Games.

Check Rinku's pic with Neeraj below:

Rinku Singh with India's Golden man Neeraj Chopra in Hangzhou, China. pic.twitter.com/Qodm27GTJp— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2023

Talking about men's cricket event in the Asian Games, there are a total of eight teams taking part including Nepal, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Maldives. Indian have sent their B team to the Asian Games but it still has the quality to clinch the gold easily. The only roadblock for India could be Sri Lanka or Pakistan enroute the gold.

Indian team possess many internationals, in form of Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Washington Sundar has also been named in the squad along with Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube. Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh are the two wicketkeeping options.

The lone leg-spinner in the side will be Ravi Bishnoi. Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace bowling unit along with Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan and Akash Deep.

Coming to Neeraj, he is coming into the competition of Asian Games having failed to defend the Diamond League trophy. The last one month or so has been quite challenging, in terms of back-to-back events as well as travel. Neeraj will have two aims in his mind as he takes on Asia in the Men's Javelin event. One, to obviously win the gold. Two, to breach the 90m mark, something which he has not been able to do in his career. Not to forget, Neeraj might have lost the Diamond League trophy but he did win the historic World Championship hold in August, to complete his medals tally.

Neeraj is a rarty in Indian athletics, having won Olympics Gold, Asian Games gold, Commonwealth Games gold, World Championship gold and also the Diamond League Trophy. Neeraj will be in action on October 4 while Indian team will play the quarter-finals directly, on October 3. Both Neeraj and Indian men's cricket team are gold medal hopefuls. Earlier, the Indian women's cricket team had beaten Sri Lanka in the final of Asian Games to clinch the gold.