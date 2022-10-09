LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Siraj provides breakthrough Hendricks, SA 3 down

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to bounce back when they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on October 9 (Sunday) in MS Dhoni's city Ranchi. India lost the 1st ODI by a small margin of 9 runs. There were a plenty of positives in that match, with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson hitting fifties as well as taking Men in Blue to a winning position when the chips were down. Samson smashed an unbeaten 86 in the first ODI but was not able to finish the game for his side. He had admitted that he made mistakes himself when questioned about the intent of the top order batters. Samson said that batting in the first 20 overs in both the innings of that rain-curtailed 40-over match was difficult. He said that even South Africa struggled in the first half of their batting innings.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar

South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks