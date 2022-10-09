LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 Match Scorecard and Updates: Siraj provides breakthrough Hendricks, SA 3 down
Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will look to bounce back when they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on October 9 (Sunday) in MS Dhoni's city Ranchi. India lost the 1st ODI by a small margin of 9 runs. There were a plenty of positives in that match, with Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson hitting fifties as well as taking Men in Blue to a winning position when the chips were down. Samson smashed an unbeaten 86 in the first ODI but was not able to finish the game for his side. He had admitted that he made mistakes himself when questioned about the intent of the top order batters. Samson said that batting in the first 20 overs in both the innings of that rain-curtailed 40-over match was difficult. He said that even South Africa struggled in the first half of their batting innings.
Preps _#TeamIndia geared up for the 2__nd ODI against South Africa. _#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/6sR45OvKsp — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022
Squads:
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar
South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks
Siraj once again provides the breakthrough. Reeza Hendricks departs after scoring 74 runs in 76 balls with the help of nine boundaries and a six. Heinrich Klaasen is the next batsman in.
RSA 170/3 (32.2) CRR: 5.26
Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram have scored the fifties to take South Africa's score beyond 150. At one stage they were 40/2. Reeza has changed gears in last few overs while Markram is playing the anchor role.
RSA 151/2 (29.2) CRR: 5.15
Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks steady South Africa's innings. Both the batters are inching towards fifty
RSA 110/2 (22) CRR: 5
Reeza Hendricks is batting on 20 while Aiden Markram struggling to find the middle of the bat. India is bowling Kuldeep Yadav and M Siraj.
RSA 59/2 (15) CRR: 3.93
Debutant Shahbaz Ahmed claims maiden ODI wicket as South Africa lose their second wicket. Janneman Malan departs after getting a start of 25 runs in 31 balls.
RSA 43/2 (11.1) CRR: 3.85
Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan are taking South Africa's innings forward after the early blow. India have bowled Siraj, Sundar Shahbaz and Avesh.
RSA 36/1 (8.3) CRR: 4.24
Siraj draws the first blood as he removes South Africa opener, Quinton de Kock, for 5. Reza Hendricks joins Malan in the middle.
RSA 7/1 (2.2) CRR: 3
Here we go! India is starting with M Siraj whole Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock is out in the middle for South Africa. High scoring game on the cards
"It isn't the biggest ground here, 60 meter boundaries and even the straight boundary isn't all that big. Not a blade of grass on this surface, looks firm and seems a typical surface. Square is very dry and there could be some reverse swing as the game progresses. A few cracks but there won't be a lot of grip, instead could be a lot more skid. Winning the toss, it will be tempting to bat first as the track can slow down later."
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan
South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
South Africa win toss and they will bat first. Temba Bavuma out, Keshav Maharaj captaining Proteas today. Shamsi also out.
India need a win today to level the series but Ranchi is very cloudy today. The rain has spread across North India at this time of the year.
IND Possible XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj
SA Possible XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa to be played at MS Dhoni's home ground JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India are 0-1 down in the three-match series and will need to bounce back today to make level it.
Stay tuned for all latest updates here. Toss at 1 pm IST.
