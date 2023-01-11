Rishabh Pant Accident: Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly confirms wicketkeeper OUT of IPL 2023, hunt for new captain is on

It is now almost official at Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, starting in April this year. Pant was involved in a horrific car crash and has already undergone surgery at the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai to repair ligament tear in his knee.

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who has been appointed Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, confirmed that Pant will be unavailable for IPL 2023 and DC is in hunt for a new skipper for the upcoming season.

“Rishabh Pant will not be available for the IPL. I am in connection with DC. It will be a great IPL. We will do well. Rishabh Pant’s Injury will affect DC,” Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

Team India wishes Rishabh Pant a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/zvA8KpnQjl — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) January 7, 2023

Pant underwent surgery on his knee on Friday evening. The 25-year-old suffered two tears on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL). The young wicketkeeper is expected to be out of action for at least 6 months, putting his participation in 50-over ODI World Cup 2023 in doubt as well.

The DC skipper was operated by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His knee surgery was complex as it involved both ACL and MCL surgeries.

The BCCI will not only take care of his medical requirements but will also look after his commercial interests as well. The board will pay Pant’s Rs 16 crore IPL salary from Delhi Capitals in full, although he will be missing out on the T20 league. Not only this but the board will also pay him his Rs 5 crore central contract payments in full.