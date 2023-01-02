The veteran cricketer Kapil Dev responded to the tragic vehicle accident involving wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant by saying, "You can easily afford a driver." Pant was involved in a close call vehicle accident on Friday. He was travelling in his Mercedes automobile from New Delhi to his birthplace of Roorkee. When his automobile crashed with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, 25-year-old Pant received major injuries to his forehead, a ligament tear in his knee, as well as injuries to his right wrist, ankle, and toe. He also sustained abrasion injuries to his back.

Get well soon#RishabhPant Praying for speedy recovery . My SandArt at Puri beach pic.twitter.com/54d5QnPGVl — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 1, 2023

"This is learning. When I was still an up-and-coming cricketer, I faced a motorcycle accident. From that day onwards, my brother didn't even let me touch the motorbike. I'm just thankful to god that Rishabh Pant is safe," the 1983 World Cup winning captain said in an interview with ABP news.

"Yes, you have a good-looking car with great speeds but you have to be careful. You can easily afford a driver, you don't have to drive it alone. I understand that one has hobbies or even passion for such things, it's natural to have it at his age, but you also have responsibilities. Only you can take care of yourself. You have to decide things for yourself," he added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assured that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase. Pant is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after being initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre. He has been shifted to a private suite from the ICU due to a high risk of catching infection.