On December 30, Indian cricketer and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was travelling to his village of Roorkee when he was involved in a serious car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun route. Pant apparently managed to flee the burning luxury vehicle by shattering the windscreen. Ishan Kishan, another Indian wicket-keeper, was made aware of Pant's injuries during a game by spectators as the cricket community as a whole and the fans prayed for his rapid recovery. Kishan was actually taken aback when he learned about Pant's mishap.

Ishan Kishan getting to know about Rishabh Pant's accident through fans. I do understand fan emotions but breaking a news like this in the middle of the game is not a good idea. Few fans realized this and told him to focus on the game. Good on Ishan to maintain his composure. pic.twitter.com/cEG0fd3jYa — Kanav Bali_ (@Concussion__Sub) January 2, 2023

Pant sustained numerous severe wounds, including burns, but was saved in time by two bus drivers who were able to remove him from the vehicle. The 25-year-old claimed that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel, causing his car to crash into a road divider and catch fire. When the news of Pant's accident came, Kishan was busy competing for Jharkhand in a Ranji Trophy tournament and posing for photos with supporters.

"Rishabh Pant ka accident ho gaya hai (Rishabh Pant has met with an accident)," a fan said. Shocked to hear what happened, Kishan reacted saying: "Kya? (What)".

Then a few spectators urged him to put the incident behind him and concentrate on the match he had come to play.

While Pant's current healing is still the matter that is most crucial. Although it has been established that the player is not in danger, it is unlikely that the wicket-keeper will play cricket for the next three to four months.