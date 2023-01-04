Rishabh Pant Accident: Wicketkeeper to be shifted to Mumbai for treatment of ligament injury

Team India batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted from Max Hospital Dehradun to a Mumbai hospital where he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle, sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday (January 4).

“Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the UK or USA,” a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pant, 25, survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider. Pant sustained cuts on his forehead, a severely-bruised back along with injuries in his knee and ankle.

While most injuries are superficial, the worrying factor will be the ankle and knee as he got treated at Max Hospital, Dehradun. However, being a centrally-contracted BCCI cricketer, his injury treatment was the board’s prerogative.

Cricketer Rishabh pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA to ANI (in file pic)



The MRIs of his injured knee and ankle couldn’t be performed as there was extensive swelling and hence the degree of tear is yet to be ascertained. However, it is understood that any sports-related injury diagnosis and prognosis for a centrally-contracted cricketer will be done by BCCI’s list of doctors and the rehabilitation and recuperation will be managed by the Sports and Medical Science team at NCA led by Dr Nitin Patel.

Meanwhile, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday hoped Rishabh Pant would soon recover from the injuries he sustained in his car crash and ‘be back on the path’.

The India wicketkeeper-batter met with a horrifying accident when he lost control of his car while driving on NH-58 on Friday. He is currently admitted at Max Dehradun with multiple injuries on head, back, knee and ankle.

“I wish him speedy recovery that’s all I can say. You know things happen in life and you need to move on so hopefully he'll recover soon and be back on the path soon,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event in Kolkata.