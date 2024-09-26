Rishabh Pant Bowls Spin To Shubman Gill Ahead Of IND vs BAN Second Test In Kanpur, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The Indian team has already reached Kanpur to take part in the second Test against Bangladesh, starting from Friday, September 27. Rohit Sharma’s blokes have been sweating out in the Green Park Stadium and in the process, something transpired that left everyone in splits. India’s star batter Shubman Gill was batting in the nets and he faced the new spinner in the form of Rishabh Pant.

The BCCI shared a video on their social media handle where Pant was spotted bowling a spin to Gill after KL Rahul asked him if he bowled in the recently passed Delhi Premier League 2024. In reply, Pant said, “Aur kya, ek hee run chahiye tha.” Pant was wearing his pads while bowling to Gill and he seemed to have great fun. Gill then said, “Kya beat karaya yaar.”

Earlier, Rishabh Pant made a brilliant comeback in Test cricket after sustaining a life-threatening accident back in December 2022. Pant stitched a crucial 167-run partnership with opener Shubman Gill in Chennai and also ended up smashing a century.

“Coming back to Test cricket where I belong the most, being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else. I don’t know what people say outside, I tried to read the situation in my own way, when you are 30-3 you need to stitch a partnership and that’s what I did with Gill. To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special,” he said after the match.

Squads:

India Second Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Second Test Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.