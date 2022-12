India squad for Sri Lanka ODI and T20I series announced, Rohit Sharma to make comeback in ODI series; Hardik Pandya to lead in T20Is

India squad for the three-match T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka has been announced by BCCI on Tuesday. India captain Rohit Sharma is all set to make comeback in the ODI series while Hardik Pandya will continue to lead the national side in T20I series.

Hardik will continue to lead Team India in T20Is as Rohit is yet to recover from his thumb injury. Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are the opening options Team India have in the T20I series as KL Rahul has asked for leave. Suryakumar Yadav has been named vice-captain of the side while; Deepak Hooda and Rahul Tripathi are the other middle-order options. To everyone's delight, Sanju Samson made comeback in the T20I squad. Washington Sundar solidified his position in team with a brilliant performance in the last series. Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are two spinners while Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar are the pace options.

India captain Rohit Sharma will make comeback in the ODI series. Interestingly, Shikhar Dhawan has been dropped from the ODI squad while Shubman Gill will continue to be another opening option for Rohit, along with Ishan Kishan who scored a double-century in the ODI series against Bangladesh. Rahul will also make comeback after a break in T20I series. Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer will form the middle order while Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel are the all-round options. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are spin bowling options. After a long time Kul-Cha will play together in an ODI series. Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh will form India's fast bowling lineup.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs SL T20I & ODI series