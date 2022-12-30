WATCH - Rishabh Pant lying on road after HORRIBLE road accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got into a gruesome car accident in Haridwar today. Now, a video of the cricketer lying on the ground beside the burning car after the horrible accident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, the cricketer can be seen with two boys lying on the side of the road while the car is up in flames. Seemingly, the boys were helping the cricketer after the accident, as one of them was seen supporting his head while the cricketer is on the ground.

Multiple videos of Pant's accident have surfaced online, revealing the details of the accident. CCTV footage of the accident shows the car crashing into the divider and bursting into flames. After the gruesome accident cricketer was shifted to a hospital in Dehradun. While Pant is being treated, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered that the athlete should get all the help needed to get better.