topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

WATCH - Rishabh Pant lying on road after HORRIBLE road accident

The video of Rishabh Pant lying on the ground beside the burning car after the horrible accident has surfaced on the internet; read on for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 02:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

WATCH - Rishabh Pant lying on road after HORRIBLE road accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant got into a gruesome car accident in Haridwar today. Now, a video of the cricketer lying on the ground beside the burning car after the horrible accident has surfaced on the internet. In the video, the cricketer can be seen with two boys lying on the side of the road while the car is up in flames. Seemingly, the boys were helping the cricketer after the accident, as one of them was seen supporting his head while the cricketer is on the ground.

 Multiple videos of Pant's accident have surfaced online, revealing the details of the accident. CCTV footage of the accident shows the car crashing into the divider and bursting into flames. After the gruesome accident cricketer was shifted to a hospital in Dehradun. While Pant is being treated, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered that the athlete should get all the help needed to get better.

Live Tv

Rishabh PantRishabh Pant car accidentRishabh Pant accidentRishabh Pant newsRishabh Pant news updateRishabh Pant accident video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Business Model' of Kota
DNA Video
DNA: 'Narco Terrorism', Enemy of Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Terrorist attacks by TTP in Pakistan!