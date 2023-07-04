trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630785
Babar Azam Refuses Logo Placement Of Betting Companies On Jersey For LPL 2023

Babar Azam is all set to lead the Colombo Strikers in the LPL, which is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 22.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his principles and values by refusing to showcase the logo of a surrogate betting company on his jersey for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) as part of the Colombo Strikers team.

In various T20 leagues, numerous betting companies modify their names slightly and become sponsors. However, Babar Azam has taken a strong stance and declined to have their logo displayed on his shirt. Reports suggest that he has even included this condition in his contract with the Colombo Strikers, and the franchise has chosen to respect his wishes.


Babar Azam is all set to lead the Colombo Strikers in the LPL, which is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 22. Prior to the LPL, Pakistan has a scheduled tour of Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, which is part of the World Test Championship for the next cycle.

Additionally, the Pakistan team is expected to play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the second week of August. Consequently, the Pakistan captain is likely to be available for only part of the LPL. After recently returning to Pakistan from the Hajj pilgrimage, Babar Azam will participate in the training camp in Karachi to prepare for the aforementioned Sri Lanka tour.

