Rishabh Pant Hopeful Of Playing World Cup 2023; Jasprit Bumrah Targets Asia Cup Comeback

India wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a road accident in December 2022, is recovering at a quick rate. Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and his quick pace of recovery has pleasantly surprised both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and NCA staff. Pant was walking with the help of crutches as he was unable to walk post his surgery on the knee in January. He missed IPL 2022 and WTC 2023 final alongwith many bilateral series for India. The chances of his participation in the World Cup looked bleak. But with Pant able to walk pain-free and without any support, BCCI is hopeful he can still make it, said a report in ESPNcricinfo.

On June 14, Pant posted a video on his Instagram in which he could be seen using stairs and walking without using crutches or anyone'e help. The Delhi Capitals captain is currently working on his fitness under the watchful eyes of physio S Rajnikanth. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Murali Vijay have already are players Ranjnikanth has helped rehabilitate in the past, said the report. Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj is another NCA physio who is there with Pant.

While Pant can walk properly now, the biggest obstacle in front of him will be to be 100 percent skillwise. That is one big concern for BCCI as the World Cup date comes nearer.

Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer aiming Asia Cup comeback

Bumrah posted the photo of his bowling boots, a few days back, to bring smile to th face of the India fans. The ace India pacer has been missed in many tournaments in the last 9 months. He has been healing a difficult back injury since the Asia Cup in August last year. He aims to make a comeback in Asia Cup 2023 to complete a full circle, said the report in ESPNcricinfo. Even Shreyas Iyer, who underwent surgery for his lower back pain, is making quick recovery and is expected to be back by Asia Cup.