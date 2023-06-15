topStoriesenglish2622080
NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT CAN PLAY ICC MEN'S ODI WORLD CUP 2023

Rishabh Pant Hopeful Of Playing World Cup 2023; Jasprit Bumrah Targets Asia Cup Comeback

Pant is racing against time to be back at full fitness levels by October start. The World Cup is to be held in India in months of October and November 2023. It will be interesting to see how good Pant is skillwise by that time.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rishabh Pant Hopeful Of Playing World Cup 2023; Jasprit Bumrah Targets Asia Cup Comeback

India wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant, who met with a road accident in December 2022, is recovering at a quick rate. Pant is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and his quick pace of recovery has pleasantly surprised both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and NCA staff. Pant was walking with the help of crutches as he was unable to walk post his surgery on the knee in January. He missed IPL 2022 and WTC 2023 final alongwith many bilateral series for India. The chances of his participation in the World Cup looked bleak. But with Pant able to walk pain-free and without any support, BCCI is hopeful he can still make it, said a report in ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | Rishabh Pant’s Inspiring Recovery Video Delights Fans, Watch Now

On June 14, Pant posted a video on his Instagram in which he could be seen using stairs and walking without using crutches or anyone'e help. The Delhi Capitals captain is currently working on his fitness under the watchful eyes of physio S Rajnikanth. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Murali Vijay have already are players Ranjnikanth has helped rehabilitate in the past, said the report. Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj is another NCA physio who is there with Pant.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

While Pant can walk properly now, the biggest obstacle in front of him will be to be 100 percent skillwise. That is one big concern for BCCI as the World Cup date comes nearer. 

Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer aiming Asia Cup comeback

Bumrah posted the photo of his bowling boots, a few days back, to bring smile to th face of the India fans. The ace India pacer has been missed in many tournaments in the last 9 months. He has been healing a difficult back injury since the Asia Cup in August last year. He aims to make a comeback in Asia Cup 2023 to complete a full circle, said the report in ESPNcricinfo. Even Shreyas Iyer, who underwent surgery for his lower back pain, is making quick recovery and is expected to be back by Asia Cup.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile