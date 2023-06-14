Rishabh Pant’s Inspiring Recovery Video Delights Fans, Watch Now

In an impressive display of determination, Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for complete fitness, as seen in a recent video he shared on social media. Currently undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Pant is wholeheartedly investing his efforts following a challenging car accident last year. Pant took to Instagram to share a video that showcased his determination as he successfully climbed a flight of stairs without the need for a support stick.

In addition, Pant posted a story on Instagram, revealing his stretching routine at the NCA in Bengaluru, where he used a stick for assistance.

Accompanying the video, Pant included a heartfelt caption, acknowledging the obstacles he faced even in seemingly simple tasks like climbing stairs while commending his own recovery. With a touch of self-praise, Pant’s caption read, “Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes.”

Following the inspiring recovery video shared by Pant, his IPL team, Delhi Capitals, wasted no time in offering support and motivation to their captain. Axar Patel, Pant's teammate in both the Indian team and Delhi Capitals, left a comment on the post, writing, "Keep going, Rishabh," accompanied by two emojis to express his support.

India women cricketer Harleen Deol also joined in celebrating Pant's impressive progress. In a spirited comment, she congratulated him, saying, "Well done, boy! Keep your bhangra performance ready, @rishabpant."

Pant's absence was keenly felt during the WTC final, where India lost to Australia. Pant was a key player in the playing XI during India's previous appearance in the inaugural WTC final against New Zealand two years ago.

While Pant's recovery is progressing well, it would be nothing short of a minor miracle if he manages to return to the cricket field this year. India will once again feel his absence during the upcoming Cricket World Cup.