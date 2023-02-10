topStoriesenglish2571786
'Sarfaraz Khan>SKY,' Fans Slam Management for Picking Suryakumar Yadav in India vs Australia 1st Test

IND vs AUS: Check social media reactions after Suryakumar Yadav had a bad outing on his Test debut for India

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Team India's star batter, Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). The number 1 T20I batter got the chance to prove himself in red-ball cricket as well after smashing records in the white-ball format for India. However, his first knock was something he and his fans would quickly like to forget as Surya got dismissed by Nathon Lyon for just 8 runs.

Fans on social media were not impressed with the team management selecting Surya and Cheteshwar Pujara for the first two Tests against Australia.

Checkout the angry reactions here...

(more to follow)

