'Sarfaraz Khan>SKY,' Fans Slam Management for Picking Suryakumar Yadav in India vs Australia 1st Test

Team India's star batter, Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9). The number 1 T20I batter got the chance to prove himself in red-ball cricket as well after smashing records in the white-ball format for India. However, his first knock was something he and his fans would quickly like to forget as Surya got dismissed by Nathon Lyon for just 8 runs.

Fans on social media were not impressed with the team management selecting Surya and Cheteshwar Pujara for the first two Tests against Australia.

Surya Kumar Yadav is a rare talent, but it appears he has yet to learn ODI/Test skills. Before giving him more opportunities, he should learn it. Gill appears to be a better option. Sarfaraz has performed admirably in domestic and deserves a chance in Tests as well. #INDvAUS — Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952_) February 10, 2023

How on the earth can Surya replace Gill in Test cricket? Also, how the hell Pujara continues to find a place? February 10, 2023

Surya Kumar Yadav out for just 8 on his debut innings against Australia in Nagpur Test today.Also kohli out cheaply for 12 .#INDvsAUS — Munirul Haq (@MunirulHaq2) February 10, 2023

@bcci selectors made a huge blunder, selecting @surya_14kumar ahead of @ShubmanGill . T20 form should never be the basis of selection for test. The role of enforcer can always be played by @akshar2026, @imjadeja and @ashwinravi99. Moreover Gill is in his form of his life. Wasted — jahir (@Jahirud82485204) February 10, 2023

Surya must play his natural game #SuryakumarYadav — Ashish Yadav (@yadavAshish94) February 10, 2023

