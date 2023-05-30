Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Big Boost For Team India As Wicket-Keeper Batsman Likely To Make Comeback Earlier Than Expected

Rishabh Pant, the dynamic wicket-keeper, has been absent from international cricket for an extended period due to an injury he sustained on New Year's Eve in 2022. Since then, he has undergone a significant procedure on his medial collateral ligament, as well as a minor repair on the anterior cruciate ligament. However, doctors have always been concerned about the state of his posterior cruciate ligament. Fortunately, a recent update brings good news, indicating that Pant's progress has been so promising that he will no longer require another surgery.

Rishabh Pant will not have to undergo another surgery on his right knee, and he will Comeback soon __ pic.twitter.com/0T7rXyyd0g — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) May 30, 2023

According to a report in the Times of India, speculations about multiple surgeries for Pant were inaccurate. "Let's make it clear that Pant never had multiple surgeries, as was speculated. There was much anxiety over another surgery. He was monitored every fortnight. Fortunately, his progress has been better than expected. This is a big boost for him. It could mean his comeback can happen a lot earlier than what was first expected,” said a BCCI official quoted by TOI.

The official also revealed, "He is in good spirits. He can now walk considerably longer without a crutch. The focus of his rehab is now largely on strengthening. He should be in the back-to-play phase training soon."

Recently, the 25-year-old was seen interacting with Under-16 cricketers at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos from the session and expressed their gratitude to Pant for sparing his time.

"The boys who are part of the Under-16 high-performance camp at NCA Bangalore had the opportunity to interact with Rishabh Pant on cricket, life, hard work, and much much more. It was very generous of Rishabh Pant to spare time for interacting with these young boys," tweeted the BCCI on Tuesday morning. Throughout his recovery, the wicket-keeper-batsman has been regularly posting videos showcasing his progress, including his ability to walk without assistance.