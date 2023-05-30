Why MS Dhoni's CSK Won IPL 2023 Final Against GT? Sachin Tendulkar Decodes

Sachin Tendulkar, an iconic figure in Indian cricket, expressed his admiration for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni after their thrilling last-ball victory against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final. Played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday night, the match stretched over multiple days due to rain interruptions. CSK's Ravindra Jadeja played a remarkable innings, hitting a six and a four off the last two balls to secure CSK's record-equalling fifth IPL title.

The IPL final was an unprecedented spectacle that extended for almost three days due to unfavourable weather conditions. After Sunday's washout, the reserve day's play continued past midnight, providing an exhilarating contest. Batting first, the Gujarat Titans (GT) posted a formidable total of 214/4, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's superb knock of 96 runs and a well-made half-century by Wriddhiman Saha. CSK began their chase, but rain interrupted the match after just three balls. After a lengthy delay, play resumed with CSK given a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs.

What a finish to one of the most enthralling @IPL seasons ever! Both @ChennaiIPL and @gujarat_titans fought fiercely, but Chennai's batting depth proved to be the winning factor, just as I had mentioned.



May 30, 2023

In a nail-biting finish, MS Dhoni's team managed to clinch victory on the last ball, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate both CSK and GT for their efforts, acknowledging the thrilling nature of the final and praising CSK for their depth as a team. With their fifth title win, CSK joined the Mumbai Indians as the most successful teams in IPL history.

Tendulkar hailed the overall performances of both teams throughout the season and acknowledged the difficulty in choosing a winner. He commended the intensity of the match, which kept fans on the edge of their seats until the very end. The legendary cricketer, also serving as the mentor of the Mumbai Indians, highlighted the crucial role played by CSK's batting depth in their triumph.

During the run chase, CSK's openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided an excellent start, forging a fifty partnership within the powerplay overs. Although spinner Noor Ahmad dismissed both openers in quick succession, CSK maintained their aggressive approach. Ajinkya Rahane contributed 27 runs off 13 balls, while Rayudu's explosive hitting was halted by Mohit Sharma's consecutive wickets. Sharma took a return catch to dismiss Rayudu and later caught Dhoni for a first-ball duck. This left Jadeja and Shivam Dube, who played a crucial unbeaten innings of 32 runs off 21 balls, to guide CSK to victory.

MS Dhoni, who has been leading the Chennai franchise since the inception of the IPL, expressed his willingness to continue playing for another season. Despite the temptation to retire, Dhoni acknowledged the immense love and support he has received from CSK fans and considered it a gift to play another season.

In the penultimate over, Mohammed Shami delivered an exceptional performance, conceding only three runs and leaving CSK with the daunting task of scoring 13 runs off the final six balls. However, Mohit Sharma's excellent bowling restricted CSK to just nine runs off the first four deliveries. It seemed like CSK might fall short, but Jadeja's extraordinary last-minute heroics sealed the victory.

Earlier in the match, Chennai's fielding lapses allowed the Gujarat Titans to gain momentum. Deepak Chahar missed catching opportunities against Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha. Gill, the tournament's leading run-scorer with 890 runs, contributed 39 runs off 20 balls before being stumped by Dhoni. Saha played a valuable knock of 54 runs. Sudharsan played aggressively and shared two crucial partnerships, including a 64-run stand with Saha and an explosive 81-run partnership off just 33 balls with Titans captain Hardik Pandya. Sudharsan's innings featured eight boundaries and six sixes, but he was denied a well-deserved century in the final over by Matheesha Pathirana's superb yorker.