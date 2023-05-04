Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Delhi Capitals' Captain Hits Gym, On His Way To Recover In IPL 2023

On Wednesday, Indian wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant shared a message on Instagram stating that he visited a gym. This comes as Pant is recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident last year. In his Instagram story, he pointed towards a wall that had a quote written on it, which read, "Sports do not build character, they reveal it."

Despite being ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) due to his injuries, Pant has been actively involved with his team Delhi Capitals and has been spotted in the stadium supporting them. The 25-year-old cricketer has been a crucial part of India's team across all formats, and his absence will be felt at the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval on 7th July. However, there is no official timeline for his return at the moment, and he is also expected to miss the Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup at home later this year.

Due to Rishabh Pant's car accident last year, the race for the wicket-keeper spot in the Indian white-ball squad has become more interesting, as Pant is expected to be out of action for another six months, including the ICC Cricket World Cup. In recent months, KS Bharat made his Test debut, Ishan Kishan kept wickets in T20Is, and KL Rahul donned the gloves in ODIs. However, Kishan has lost form in T20Is and Rahul has suffered a hamstring injury, leading to an even greater selection dilemma for upcoming tours.

Former Bengal and RCB batter Shreevats Goswami has suggested a solution by endorsing Vidarbha's Jitesh Sharma, who has delivered on the promise after last year's IPL and had a fantastic run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the 2023 edition. Goswami believes Jitesh has the potential to make the transition to the highest level, not just in T20Is but also ODIs. Jitesh has earned accolades for his intent and ability to hit from the first ball while serving as a finisher for Punjab Kings consistently. In the recent match against the Mumbai Indians on May 3, Jitesh had more balls to play and remained unbeaten on 49 off just 27 balls. He received his maiden India call-up when Sanju Samson was injured for Sri Lanka and New Zealand in January earlier this year in T20Is but is yet to play for the national team.