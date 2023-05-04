Watch: 'Superman Effort' Aiden Markram Takes A Stunning Catch To Remove Nitish Rana, Video Goes Viral

In match 47 of IPL 2023, the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Aiden Markram, made a stunning catch to dismiss Nitish Rana, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, off his own bowling. Rana was looking dangerous and was the top scorer for KKR at that point, making the catch a game-changer. The catch was taken in the 15th over of the KKR innings when Rana was charging down on pacers. Markram bowled a slower delivery just outside off which turned away. Rana, who was hitting every ball from the middle until that point, only managed to get a top edge, which went high into the sky. Markram quickly ran down to long-on and then threw himself in a full-stretch dive to complete the catch.

KKR eventually posted a total of 171/9 on the board, thanks to some good batting performances by Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana. Rinku Singh was the top scorer for KKR with 46 runs, while Andre Russell also played a handy inning with 24 runs. For SRH, every bowler was among the wickets. Marco Jansen was top of the lot as he took two wickets in an over to push KKR back early on in the innings. T. Natarajan also had a good outing with the ball, picking up two wickets while giving away 30 runs. Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, and Aiden Markram picked one wicket each.

Overall, Markram's catch was the highlight of the match, setting the tone for the rest of the innings. It proved to be a game-changer, as Rana was in great form and was looking set for a big score. However, the catch turned the momentum of the game in SRH's favor and helped them restrict KKR to a manageable total. The match was a great display of cricketing skills, with both teams fighting hard to come out on top.