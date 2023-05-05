Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Captain Throws Away Crutches, Takes Major Step In Recovery From Car Crash - Watch

Indian cricket fans were delighted to see Rishabh Pant walking unassisted in a video he uploaded on social media last week, marking a significant milestone in his recovery from a severe car accident in December 2022. The 25-year-old star wicketkeeper-batter had been using crutches to support himself during his appearances for the Delhi Capitals in the 2023 Indian Premier League, but in the video, he threw them away and walked confidently on his own.

Pant has been updating his fans regularly on his progress since he was discharged from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai in January. The young cricketer was travelling to his hometown when his car crashed into a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was initially treated at a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Mumbai, where he underwent further treatment.

Although Pant has made significant progress in his recovery, he is expected to miss a significant portion of Indian cricket action this year, including the ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played at home in October-November. In his absence, India has been relying on KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and KS Bharat as wicketkeepers for the ODI, T20I, and Test formats, respectively.

Despite his injury, Pant has remained an important member of the Delhi Capitals team, attending their matches and training sessions. In his absence, Australian cricketer David Warner has taken over the captaincy duties for the Capitals in the IPL.

Pant's fans, fellow cricketers, and former teammates have been cheering him on throughout his recovery. After seeing the video of Pant walking unassisted, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and former Indian bowler Sreesanth left encouraging messages in the comments section, while Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "Spidey is back! More power to you."

Pant has been one of India's key players across all formats, and his absence has been felt by the team. However, his progress in recovery is a positive sign, and fans will be eagerly waiting for his return to the pitch. In the meantime, Pant's updates on social media will continue to keep his fans informed about his progress and inspire them to cheer him on.