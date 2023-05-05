Virat Kohli Vs Gautam Gambhir: Yuvraj Singh Offers Hilarious Solution To Stop Fight

The latest verbal exchange between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during an IPL match has taken some of the shine off the tournament. The confrontation occurred after a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore when LSG pacer Naveen ul Haq said something to Kohli, who gave it back during the post-match handshake. This escalated into a spat involving both players and Gambhir. Some former cricketers have criticized both players for not resolving the issue more calmly and have called for stricter punishments than the 100% match fee fine.

In response to the incident, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh tweeted a humorous solution, suggesting that Sprite launch a new ad campaign called "take a chill pill," with Kohli and Gambhir as the faces of the campaign. While it is unclear whether the tweet was part of a promotional campaign, it has given the company an idea for a potential campaign.

This is not the first time that Kohli and Gambhir have been involved in a confrontation. Ten years ago, during IPL 2013, the two players had a heated argument when Gambhir celebrated aggressively after Kohli was dismissed. Despite the tension between them, Kohli noted that the win against LSG was "sweet" for various reasons.

While Kohli and Gambhir's verbal exchange has taken some of the sheen off the IPL, it serves as a reminder that emotions can run high during intense competitions. However, as former cricketers have noted, players should aim to resolve their differences calmly and without resorting to aggressive behaviour. Yuvraj's humorous tweet may provide some levity to the situation, but it is important for players to maintain a professional attitude on and off the field.