Rishabh Pant NOT dropped from ODI and T20I squads for Sri Lanka series, here's the reason he is MISSING

Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant was dropped from the ODI and T20Is squads for the home series vs Sri Lanka, raising many eyebrows. Pant might not have done well in the T20Is for India but his record in ODIs has not been so poor to be dropped. Also, despite his low returns, the BCCI selectors have been putting faith in his talent in T20Is too, hoping that he will come good. That is what happens with some talented cricketers. We have seen in the past how the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja have been given a longer rope with the team despite a bad run.

Also Read | India squad for Sri Lanka ODI and T20I series announced, Rohit Sharma to make comeback in ODI series; Hardik Pandya to lead in T20Is

However, Pant not featuring in the ODI and T20I squads certainly gave a hint to changed mindsets of the selectors. But it is being learnt that Pant has not been dropped from the squads. A report said that Pant has only been rested as he is carrying a niggle in his knee. He has been asked to go to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to get fitter. So the new of him losing his place in the national white-ball squads might be untrue, to say the least.

Appreciation tweet for Rishabh pant who played with niggle in those 2 test matches against Bangladesh considering important of those matches in WTC points table pic.twitter.com/lwyfT5R8Ra — HariDaDa.. (@haridada_) December 27, 2022

Even if Pant has not shown great returns in the white-ball formats, he has been exceptional for India in the Tests. He showed the same in the Test series vs Bangladesh recently where he played some important knocks. Pant who is an attacking player, surprisingly, has found more runs in the longer format of the sport. In ODIs too, he has been brilliant. Who can forget his match-winning 125 not out vs Engkand at Manchester last year. He surely has the talent to play all three formats and hopefully, he will be able to master it soon.