Rishabh Pant fired 125 off 113 balls to help India clinch the 3-match ODI series against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday (July 17). With the series tied 1-1, India were in a tricky situation when they lost Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. Later on, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant took control of the innings but Surya was dismissed by Overton to put India in pressure again. After that, it was Hardik Pandya and Pant who rebuilded India from 72/4 in their chase of 260 runs.

After Pant's fiery knock for India, the wicket-keeper batsman went viral on the internet as netizens couldn't keep calm after watching how he smashed the England bowling attack.

Checkout the reaction of fans below...

Rishab pant you beauty...we can told our children how u smash english bowler in a series decider match.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/6TyT8BfhKQ — Lituna swain (@Litunaswain5) July 17, 2022

Truly a very special player #RP17 _.

He's got an amazing range of shots what a delight to watch when he gets going _. — viraj pingle (@viraj_pingle) July 17, 2022

Rishabh Pant remember the name

Take a bow to #RishabhPant, Well deserved century, When team needs. Such a match winning knock from Rishabh in 3rd ODI, well played Rishabh. What a match, this hundred remember for long time #INDvsENG #3RDODI #RP17 pic.twitter.com/zAqS4FKGhk July 17, 2022

1st ODI

Chasing in a collapse

One of his best knocks of the year.



Well played Hardik And Rp 17



INDIA WON THE SERIES 2:1#rp17 #RishabhPant #TeamIndia #odi #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/eah4bkghyn — A S H ( BOT ) (@itayouramit1) July 17, 2022

India defeated England by five wickets in the final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1. Sent into bat, skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 while opener Jason Roy made 41, as England were bowled out for 259. For India, Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/24, while Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets for 60.

Chasing 260, Pandya made 71, as India overhauled the target in 42.1 overs. Reece Topley again shone bright with the ball, returning with impressive figures of 3/35.

Brief scores: England 259 all out in 45.5 overs (Jos Buttler 60, Jason Roy 41; Hardik Pandya 4/24, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/60). India: 261 for 5 in 42.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 125 not out, Hardik Pandya 71; Reece Topley 3/35). (With PTI inputs)