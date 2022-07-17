Virat Kohli was dismissed for 17 off 22 balls in the final match of the 3-match ODI series between India and England. The veteran batter's dry form of runs continued with reports spreading that he will take a break after the England series. It has been a loop of dismissals for Kohli with everyone including himself waiting for that one big innings that will get the right-hander his mojo back. However, fans and Kohli both have to wait again until he's in action as he was dismissed in the 3rd ODI against England cheaply again.

Fans were not happy with the result and one even tweeted in frustation, "Kab aenge vo din vapis?", relating to Kohli's bad form. Kohli’s recent form has been the hot topic of the town for quite a while now. The cricket world is currently divided into two nations – one is backing the former India skipper and the other is criticising him asking the authorities to drop the right-hander from the Indian squad.

Checkout the fans reaction here...

No Century of@imVkohli is coming before October , to be precise , November will be the turnaround for him , which he needed since last three years and we can expect a century then only.#ViratKohli — Subhajit (@GOATVK_18) July 17, 2022

The fact is not that he's not making runs but the fact is that he's getting out the same way everytime, the pattern is same everytime, this should be taken into consideration....#INDvENG #ENGvIND #ViratKohli#Cricket #CricketTwitter #odi #sports #sports — SAI KATHPALIA (@SaiKathpalia) July 17, 2022

Reports coming in from London say Kohli, who is woefully out of form and has not scored a century since November 2019, will be joined by his family members, including his mother, as he shuts out cricket from his mind and spends time with his near-and-dear ones. While his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and daughter are already in London, reports say some more of Kohli's family members will join him following the conclusion of the all-format series.

The former India captain has been rested for the eight-match limited-overs series against the West Indies, starting July 22 and is expected to join the India camp for the Asia Cup 2022, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka later next month.

Kohli has not been among runs in England so far, managing scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, which India lost by seven wickets. He scored 1 and 11 in the two T20Is and missed the ODI series opener due to a groin injury. Returning for the second ODI, he could manage just 16 runs at Lord's, which India lost by 100 runs. Kohli had also been seen seeking divine intervention in London when he and Anushka Sharma reportedly attended a discourse by Krishna Das. (With IANS inputs)