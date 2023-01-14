Rishabh Pant set to miss both IPL and ODI World Cup 2023, Check possible return date here

Rishabh Pant accident (health update): India and Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is likely to miss most of 2023 cricketing action including the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has torn three key ligaments of his knee, two of which were reconstructed recently via surgery and the third one expected to be done after six weeks. As a result, Pant is in danger of missing out on at least six months of cricket which can also rule him out from the ODI World Cup selection process. The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place in India between October to November.

Last week, Pant underwent knee surgery after the Roorkee accident when he was driving from Delhi to his hometown to visit his family. Later on he was airlifted to Dehradun for further treatment and then to Mumbai. He's now under the super of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who's arguably one of the best specialist surgeons contracted by the board (BCCI).

The BCCI released three medical statement following Pant's accident in which they also informed about right ankle (injured). After a couple of surgeries, Pant will again undergo surgery to reconstruct his ACL, for which the doctors will wait for at least six more weeks.

ALSO READ: IPL 2023: Jackson to Bana, wicketkeepers who can replace Rishabh Pant in DC squad after horrific accident

When will Rishabh Pant return to action?

There is time timeline given by the doctors so far on how long it will take Rishabh Pant to resume training or play cricket. But BCCI and the selectors have concluded that Pant will be out of action for at least six months.