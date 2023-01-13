IPL 2023: Jackson to Bana, wicketkeepers who can replace Rishabh Pant in DC squad after horrific accident

IPL 2023: A horrific car crash of DC and India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has sidelined him for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 season, as per recent reports. The southpaw is likely to begin his road to recovery after couple of surgeries which means DC have a spot of a wicket-keeper and captain to fill in. Interestingly, reports suggest that former India captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to rejoin DC as the Director of Cricket. Ganguly himself stated recently that Pant is unlikely to play the IPL 2023.

DC have Sarfaraz Khan, who kept wickets for Mumbai in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as an option along with England man Phil Salt. However, Salt's inclusion in the playing eleven can shake their balance following the plan they have for overseas combination.

Needless to say, DC need an Indian wicket-keeper to strengthen their lineup. Here we bring you three likely replacements for Rishabh Pant who went unsold in the auction.

1) Luvnith Sisodia

Sisodia was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in IPL 2022 and shockingly he went unsold in the 2023 auction. He is a left-handed batter just like Pant who likes to take charge from ball one. He is just 22 years of age and has played 15 T20s for Karnataka with a strike rate of 127.83.

2) Dinesh Bana

The player who scored the winning runs for India U19 in the World Cup last year went unsold at the IPL 2023 auction. Despite practicing with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last season, Bana had no takers in the auction. Given that DC need a lower order batter, Bana could be a good fit for the Delhi franchise.

3) Sheldon Jackson

Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson is the most famous likely replacement among the three of them. He is brilliant behind the wickets and has tons of experience in domestic cricket. He left the likes of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar impressed with his wicket-keeping skills last season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, his bad form with the bat is one factor that could impact his chance to get on board for DC.