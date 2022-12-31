'Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar', Shikhar Dhawan's 3-year-old advice to Rishabh Pant goes viral after his car accident, Watch

One does not know about fate and future but Rishabh Pant could have still helped himself had he listened to the advice by his Team India senior Shikhar Dhawan, three years ago. Pant met with a horrible car accident on Friday morning. He is lucky to survive as the car crash was massive. He dozed off while driving at around 5.30 am in the morning and lost the control, eventually the car hit the divider. The CCTV footage caught the speeding car. There was not much fog too, which means it was the case of Pant falling sleepy. And because the car was in speed too, the damage was going to be huge.

Pant managed to sneak out of the car before it blew up with the help of a Haryana Roadways driver. Had he not got this help, it could have been difficult to save him. The good news is that the star Indian cricketer is recovering at Max Hospital in Dehradun. The doctors reportedly have declared his brain and spinal cord fit and done plastic surgery for his facial injuries.

Meanwhile, a Dhawan video is going viral on the internet. It is from IPL 2019 or 2020 during a Delhi Capitals promotional event where Pant is interviewing Dhawan. He asks the senior pro about one advice that he wants to give to him. Dhawan then says, "Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar (Drive car safely)', after which both of them burst into laughter.

Watch Dhawan's advice to Pant below:

3 years ago. Shikhar Dhawan's advice to Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/uMTL0ZtXCe— Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) December 30, 2022

Dhawan, it means, knew about Pant's habit of driving the care fast. Hopefully, the the 25-year-old cricketer has learnt his lesson after this car crash. Dhawan had also tweeted on Pant's well-being after the accident: "Thank you God ki kaafi bachaav hogaya. Sending you lots of healing, prayers and positivity. May you regain your strength and good health soon. @RishabhPant17."