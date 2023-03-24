Rishabh Pant's Jersey Number To Be Printed On Delhi Capitals' Jersey And Caps: Ricky Ponting Ahead Of IPL 2023

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a car accident last December, is still recovering and will not be able to participate in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed David Warner as their new captain in his absence. However, DC head coach Ricky Ponting has emphasized that Pant is the heart and soul of the franchise.

Injury list of players for IPL 2023:



Ruled out:

Jasprit Bumrah - MI.

Jhye Richardson - MI.

Rishabh Pant - DC.

Jonny Bairstow - PBKS.

Will Jacks - RCB.

Kyle Jamieson - CSK.

Prasidh Krishna - RR.



Doubtful:

Mukesh Chaudhary - CSK.

Mohsin Khan - LSG.

Shreyas Iyer - KKR.

At an event in Delhi on March 24, Ponting paid tribute to Pant and stated that the team management is considering wearing his jersey number on their shirts or caps. Despite Pant's absence, DC has yet to decide on a first-choice keeper to replace him.

“In an ideal world for me, he’d be sitting next to me in the dugout every match. But if that’s not possible, we’d like to make him part of the team in ways possible. We can have his number on our shirts or on caps. Just to make it clear that he’s our leader, even if he’s not with us,” Ponting said.

“We haven’t decided that yet. Sarfaraz (Khan) has joined us and we’ll look at the practice games ahead to decide that. That’s one big hole Rishabh leaves behind. With the impact player rule coming in, we can use a number of ways,” he added.

Warner, who was purchased for Rs 6.25 crore after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will lead DC in IPL 2023. All-rounder Axar Patel has been named the vice-captain. In his first season for DC, Warner was the highest run-getter, scoring 432 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52, including five half-centuries.

DC will start their IPL 2023 campaign with the opening match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. While Pant's absence will undoubtedly be felt by the team, DC's experienced players will be expected to step up and fill the void left by the talented wicketkeeper-batsman.

Ponting's comments demonstrate the high regard in which Pant is held by his teammates and coaches. His contributions to DC in the past have been crucial to the team's success, and it is clear that he will be sorely missed in the upcoming season. Nevertheless, DC remains a strong team with talented players who are more than capable of competing at the highest level.