Rishabh Pant's Road To Recovery: Indian Wicket-Keeper Shares Picture From National Cricket Academy

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant gave his fans a reason to smile and hope as the youngster shared a picture from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday. Pant has been regularly posting photos of himself on social media letting his fans keep a track on his road to recovery following the horrific car accident which took place in Decemeber last year.

"A Grateful heart is the best kind to have," Pant captioned the picture.

When India defeated by Australia in the WTC final, Pant's absence was greatly felt. Pant was an important member of the playing XI when India faced New Zealand in the first WTC final two years ago.

Even if Pant's recovery is going well, it would be little short of a miracle if he were to play cricket again this season. India will notice his absence at the ODI Cricket World Cup once more.

Recently, Rishabh Pant changed his Instagram bio. In the bio, Pant calls himself a cricketer who plays for India and now he has added a piece of additional information. It is related to his 'second' Date of Birth. It reads as 05/01/2023. Fans were wondering what it was about but we have the answer for you. Pant had met with a horrible car accident on the Delhi-Haridwar highway on December 30 and had a near-death experience. Pant's actual birth date is October 4 and he will turn 26 this year.