Riyan Parag Continues Flop Show With Bat, KKR's Harshit Rana Shines On Day 2 Of Duleep Trophy 2023 Quarter-Finals

Rajasthan Royals and Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag, who is representing East Zone, in the quarter-finals of Duleep Trophy 2023 against Central Zone scored just 33 in the first innings of the match going on KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. On Day 2 of the match, all that East Zone could make was 122. Getting bowled out in just 42.2 overs, Parag was the top-scorer for his side. Parag did score 5 fours and a six but his innings was cut short by Shivam Mavi.

At the end of Day 2, Central Zone were 64 for 0 with Himanshu Mantri (25) and Vivek Singh (34) in the middle. In the first innings, Central Zone were bowled out for just 182 with M Murasingh picking up a five-wicke haul. However, East Zone made things easier for the Centra Zone by putting up an even poor show with the bat. Currently, Central Zone lead by 124 runs and are on top.

Stumps Day 2: North East Zone - 65/3 in 19.6 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 35 off 57, Langlonyamba M 1 off 12) #NZvNEZ #DuleepTrophy #QF2— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) June 29, 2023

Stumps Day 2: Central Zone - 64/0 in 25.1 overs (Vivek Singh 34 off 72, Himanshu Mantri 25 off 81) #CZvEZ #DuleepTrophy #QF1 June 29, 2023

The batters of the North Zone team are enjoying batting against a lowly North East Team. After Dhruv Shorey a beautiful-looking 135 in the first innings, Harshit Rana has followed suit with a stunning 150 off 245 balls. His innings included 18 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Courtesy his masterful innings and helping hand of 46 by Pulkit Narang. North Zone posted a massive 540 for 8 in 136 overs on the board.

North East Zone find themselves in a precarious situation as by the stumps on day 2 of this match going on at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, they had lost 3 wickets for just 65 on the board. Baltej Singh picked up 2 wickets while one wicket fell in the column of Siddarth Kaul. The victims were opening batters Kishan Lyngdoh (5), Joseph Lalthankhuma (4) and captain Rongsen Jonathan (15).