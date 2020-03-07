Road Safety World Series 2020: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar help India Legends defeat West Indies Legends by 7 wickets

MUMBAI: India Legends won the opening match of the Road Safety World Series 2020 on Saturday (March 7, 2020) against the West Indies Legends by 7 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India Legends won the toss and decided to field against the West Indies Legends who scored 150-8 in their 20 overs with Shivnarine Chanderpaul playing a brilliant knock of 61 and Daren Ganga scoring 32.

Munaf Patel 2-24, Pragyan Ojha 2-27 and Zaheer Khan 2-30 each claimed 2 wickets apiece for the India Legends. Staying true to his reputation of being a tough batsman against India, Chanderpaul top-scored for West Indies Legends with a gritty 61 off 41 deliveries.

Cricket legend Brian Lara rolled back the years by smashing some fine boundaries but was dismissed on 17 by Irfan Pathan.

Road Safety World Series 2020: How India Legends vs West Indies Legends match progressed

Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel and Pragyan Ojha took two wickets each as India Legend restricted the West Indies Legends to 150/8 in 20 Overs.

In reply, India Legends stormed to a convincing 7 wicket win with Sachin Tendulkar 36, Virender Sehwag 74* and Yuvraj Singh 10* bringing them home.

Opening for India Legends, both Tendulkar and Sehwag gave a fine start to their side and added 83 runs for the first wicket in 10.2 overs. Tendulkar scored 36 off 29 deliveries, slamming seven fours in the innings which reminisced the days of his prime on the cricket field.

While Mohammad Kaif (14) and Manpreet Gony (0) were dismissed cheaply, Yuvraj Singh (10*) and Sehwag (74*) steered India to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Carl Hooper took two wickets for the West Indies Legends.

Brief scores:

India Legends 151/3 (18.2 overs) / Sehwag 74(57)* Sachin 36 (29) Carl Hooper 19/2

West Indies Legends 150/8 (20 overs) / Chanderpaul 61(41), Ganga 32(24), Munaf Patel 24/2