Road Safety World Series 2022: LIVE stream, time, format, full schedule, squads, matches - all you need to know

The Road Safety World Series will be back today with India Legends taking on South Africa Legends in the first match of the tournament. The Sachin Tendulkar-led India will defend the title this year. Not to forget, Suresh Raina is also a part of the India squad this year, making it an even more stronger side. The tournament will be held from September 10 to October 1.

Here's all you need to know about the 2nd edition of Road Safety World Series.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Format

There will be eight teams taking part in the series. One team will play five matches. 2 Teams India will not play are Sri Lanka and Australia Legends. There will be four rest days in between the matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played in Raipur on September 28 and 29, respectively. The winners will advance to the final scheduled for October 1 in Raipur.

When and where to watch the Road Safety World Series matches?

There will be a total of 23 matches in Road Safety World Series matches and 18 games will start at 7:30 PM IST while 5 matches will start at 3:30 PM IST.

The matches are available for live streaming on Voot and Jio TV app and will be telecast live exclusively on Sports18, Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits.

Where is the Road Safety World Series is bring played?

The league stages will be held across four venues — Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. The semifinals and final will be held in Raipur.

Road Safety World Series 2022 Schedule

Road Safety Series 2022 Official Schedule pic.twitter.com/LSrETVzc9x — Jadunath Bariha (@Bariha_Jadunath) September 7, 2022

Road Safety World Series 2022 Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma.

New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (C), Jacob Oram, Jamie How, Jason Spice, Kyle Mills, Scott Styris, Shane Bond, Dean Brownlie, Bruce Martin, Neil Broom, Aaron Redmond, Anton Devcich, Craig McMillan, Gareth Hopkins, and Hamish Bennett.

Australia Legends: Shane Watson (C), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Callum Ferguson, Cameron White, George Horlin, Jason Krejza, John Hastings, Dirk Nannes, Nathan Reardon, and Chadd Sayers.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Danza Hyatt, Devendra Bishoo, Dwayne Smith, Jerome Taylor, Kirk Edwards, Marlon Ian Black, Narsingh Deonarine, Sulieman Benn, Daren Powell, William Perkins, Darion Barthley, Dave Mohammed, and Krishmar Santokie.

England Legends: Ian Bell (Captain), Nicholas Compton, Phil Mustard, Chris Tremlett, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, James Tindall, Rikki Clarke, Stephen Parry, Tim Ambrose, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Chris Schofield, Jade Dernback, Mal Loye.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn.

Bangladesh Legends: Shahadat Hossain (Captain), Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Aftab Ahmed, Alok Kapali, Mamun-ur-Rashed, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Dolar Mahmud, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Mehrab Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammed Nazimuddin, Abul Hasan, Tushar Imran.