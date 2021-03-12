Road Safety World Series, Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends: Live streaming, TV channels, match timings and other details

Road Safety World Series, Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends: Bangladesh Legends and West Indies Legends will lock horns in a dead rubber in the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2020/21. Both the teams are already out of the contention after losing all their previous three encounters and will vye for their first win in the tournament.

The Windies Legends squad led by batting great Brian Lara features some of the biggest name in the likes of Dwayne Smith, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn, Carl Hooper, among others. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be led by Mohammad Rafique.

Here are all the details from Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played on March 12.

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends will broadcast on Colors Cineplex and Colors Rishtey channels.

The Road Safety World Series match between Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends will live stream on the Voot app and Jio TV.

The inaugural edition of the tournament, which was held last year, was called off midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic and just four matches were played. The remaining matches will now take place in the newly-built 65,000 capacity Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the only venue for the entire tournament.