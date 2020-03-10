Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends take on Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka Legends in third match

The Road Safety Series studded with former stars will witness its third match on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led Sri Lanka Legends. Both the team won their opening matches and will look to secure their second win in the series.

Fans all over the world will once again get to re-live their childhood memories when the legendary Sachin-Sehwag opening duo will take the field. The duo blasted 83 runs in the first 10 overs while chasing in the opener of the series against the West Indies Legends.

On the other hand, Dilshan will try to continue the rhythm of his team that beat the Australia Legends by 7 runs in the second match of the series on March 8.

The match will begin at 07:00 PM (IST).

The match could also remind the fans of the 2011 World Cup final as the men in blue, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Munaf Patel will meet Tillakaratne Dilshan, Muttiah Muralitharan and Chamara Kapugedera of the Sri Lankan team.

The tournament, which is being conducted in order to raise awareness regarding road safety, has a total of five teams facing each other once in the round-robin format.

The top two sides after the completion of all matches will square off in the final at the picturesque Brabourne Stadium in the Cricket Club of India (CCI) ground on March 22.

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Sameer Dighe (WK), Sanjay Bangar, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Sairaj Bahutule

Sri Lanka Legends squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Marvan Atapattu, Chamara Kapugedera, Farveez Maharoof, Upul Chandana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan, Ajantha Mendis, Rangana Herath, Malinda Warnapura