Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj Singh, India Legends celebrate 9th anniversary of Sachin Tendulkar's 100th ton, watch video

Former Indian cricketers including Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan and Mohammed Kaif, who are featuring in the Road Safety World Series T20 on Tuesday celebrated the ninth anniversary of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's 100 international centuries.

Tendulkar on March 16, 2012, became the only batsman in the history of cricket to register 100 international centuries. He had achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Yuvraj took to Instagram and shared the video of the celebration in which Tendulkar can be seen cutting the cake.

The southpaw captioned the video, "Before practice and after !! What a iconic day it was in the history of cricket when the master blaster scored his 100th ton. This legacy will go on forever @sachintendulkar some dressing room fun ! Cake katega to sabke lagega.”

Also, former India all-rounder Pathan on Tuesday shared a picture from the celebration. In the picture, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan can be seen along with Tendulkar in the cake cutting ceremony.

"I had the best seat in the house when @sachin_rt paaji scored 100th International and today as well:)," Irfan tweeted.

Talking about the historic match, sent in to bat first, India had witnessed a bad start as the side lost opener Gautam Gambhir pretty early in the innings. However, Tendulkar found support in Virat Kohli and the duo formed a 113-run stand. After Kohli's dismissal, Suresh Raina came out in the middle.

Continuing his brilliant form, Tendulkar brought up his 100th ton in the 44th over of the innings. The Master Blaster went on to play a knock of 114 runs from 147 balls and took India's total to 289/5 in the allotted fifty overs. However, Bangladesh managed to chase down India's total in the final over of the innings to register a victory by five wickets.

Last week, Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock and took Raipur by storm in their inimitable style as India Legends registered a thumping 57-run win over South Africa in Road Safety World Series T20. With this win, India Legends also qualified for the semi-final of the event and they will take on West Indies Legends in the 1st knockout match of the tournament on Wednesday (March 17).