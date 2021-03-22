Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj Singh is ‘Cracking’ Player of match but Tillakaratne Dilshan is Player of Tournament

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends emerged champions in the first edition of the Road Safety World Series T20 after beating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Sunday (March 21). In a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final which India won under MS Dhoni, the hosts defeated Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka.

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan smashed an unbeaten 62 and picked 2/26 with the ball that restricted Lanka to 167/7 in 20 overs, chasing a target of 182.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf went on a rampage by slamming half-centuries to see India Legends put up a challenging total of 181/4 in 20 overs.

Here is the full list of award winners and statistics from the tournament:

Winners - India Legends

Runners-up - Sri Lanka Legends

Cracking Player of the Match (FINAL) - Yuvraj Singh - $ 1000

Player of the Match (FINAL) - Yusuf Pathan - Rs 1.25 lakh

Player of the Tournament - Tillakaratne Dilshan - Rs 2 lakh.

Team Stats

Highest Total: India Legends - 218/3

Biggest Win Margin (by runs) - India Legends by 56 runs against SA Legends

Biggest Win Margin (by wickets) - India Legends by 10 wickets in 10.1 overs against Bangladesh

Highest match aggregate:

India Legends vs West Indies Legends - 424 runs

Batting stats:

Most Runs - Tillakaratne Dilshan - 271 runs in 8 matches

Highest Score - Upul Tharanga 99 not out vs Bangladesh Legends

Highest Average - Upul Tharanga - 118.50

Most fifties - 2 by Sachin Tendulkar, Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Morne van Wyk, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Narsingh Deonarine, Irfan Pathan, Dwayne Smith.

Most Sixes - 17 by Yuvraj Singh

Most Sixes in an innings - 6 by Yuvraj Singh in 2 matches

Bowling Stats

Most Wickets - 12 by Tillakaratne Dilshan

Best Bowling Figures in an innings - 5/25 by Nuwan Kulasekara (SLL) vs SA Legends

Most Four-wickets in an innings - Kulasekara, Dilshan, Monty Panesar, Munaf Patel.