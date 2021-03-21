Road Safety World Series: Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends clinch title after heroic show from Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan

Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan scored twin fifties as India Legends clinched the Road Safety World Series after beating Sri Lanka by 14 runs in the final at Raipur on Sunday. The herculaen effort by arguably the most destructive batsmen in white-ball cricket, helped the hosts pile a gigantic 181/4 in their innings after they were invited by Sri Lanka skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan to bat first.

In response Sri Lanka got off to a solid start but lost thier plot in the middle and could only manage 167/7 in their 20 overs.