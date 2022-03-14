हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Sri Lanka 2022

'Rohit is not my captain, reinstate Kohli': Young fans hold special poster for Virat during IND vs SL 2nd Test, see VIRAL pic

The poster once again ignited the rivalry between the fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

&#039;Rohit is not my captain, reinstate Kohli&#039;: Young fans hold special poster for Virat during IND vs SL 2nd Test, see VIRAL pic
File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India witness a big titular shift in recent months as Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli to become India's new all-format captain. However, two young fans seem to be unhappy with the change as they demanded Kohli to be reinstated as Team India skipper from the stands during the ongoing pink-ball Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, on Day 2 of the Test, two boys, who appear to be big fans of Kohli, were seen holding a poster reading 'Rohit is not my captain, reinstate Kohli’.

The kids' father tweeted the image and it went viral on time.

Meanwhile, the poster gained traction among Sharma-Kohli fans and things got heated on Twitter as netizens indulged in a mini-war on explaining why one was better than the other. Also, many fans criticized the person for posting the pic of the placard on social media.

However, after facing criticism from a certain section of fans, the boys' father clarified that the request was to remove Rohit only as the Test skipper as he gets injured before SENA series.

He then suggested KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as better Test captaincy candidates than Sharma, but went on to add that Rohit is ‘GOAT’ in white-ball cricket and he hopes that the ‘Hitman’ will play a key role in India winning the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Guys relax , that was for tests only.. make pant or kl as captain but not a player who gets injured just before sena overseas series ... rohit is no doubt goat in white ball cricket and hoping he wins us world cup both this year and in 23,” the kids’ father tweeted.

After seeing the criticism, the fan further made amends by posting a pic of two fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seated together in the stands.

Later, the user deleted his original tweet. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs Sri Lanka 2022Virat KohliRohit Sharma
Next
Story

Shreyas Iyer named ICC Player of the Month

Must Watch

PT4M15S

Ukraine Russia War Update: 19th day of Russia-Ukraine war, watch 25 top news