'Rohit is not my captain, reinstate Kohli': Young fans hold special poster for Virat during IND vs SL 2nd Test, see VIRAL pic

Team India witness a big titular shift in recent months as Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli to become India's new all-format captain. However, two young fans seem to be unhappy with the change as they demanded Kohli to be reinstated as Team India skipper from the stands during the ongoing pink-ball Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, on Day 2 of the Test, two boys, who appear to be big fans of Kohli, were seen holding a poster reading 'Rohit is not my captain, reinstate Kohli’.

The kids' father tweeted the image and it went viral on time.

Meanwhile, the poster gained traction among Sharma-Kohli fans and things got heated on Twitter as netizens indulged in a mini-war on explaining why one was better than the other. Also, many fans criticized the person for posting the pic of the placard on social media.

However, after facing criticism from a certain section of fans, the boys' father clarified that the request was to remove Rohit only as the Test skipper as he gets injured before SENA series.

He then suggested KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as better Test captaincy candidates than Sharma, but went on to add that Rohit is ‘GOAT’ in white-ball cricket and he hopes that the ‘Hitman’ will play a key role in India winning the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“Guys relax , that was for tests only.. make pant or kl as captain but not a player who gets injured just before sena overseas series ... rohit is no doubt goat in white ball cricket and hoping he wins us world cup both this year and in 23,” the kids’ father tweeted.

After seeing the criticism, the fan further made amends by posting a pic of two fans of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma seated together in the stands.

Later, the user deleted his original tweet.