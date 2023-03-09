topStoriesenglish2581704
Watch: Virat Kohli Spotted Munching During Match In Ahmedabad, Video Goes Viral - Check

During the Australian batting innings, Kohli was seen munching on what appeared to be an energy bar.

Cricket players eating snacks during live matches is a common sight, with bananas being a popular choice. During Day 1 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, something new was spotted with Virat Kohli.

During the Australian batting innings, Kohli was seen munching on what appeared to be an energy bar. This caught the attention of fans on social media, with the video quickly going viral. After taking a few bites, Kohli also shared the energy bar with one of his teammates who was fielding in the slips cordon.

Fans on social media platforms such as Koo App reacted to the video with humorous comments. Some fans advised Kohli to focus on the match and eat after, while others joked about his need for energy to break Australian partnerships on the field. However, it's important to note that Kohli has not performed as well as he would have liked in the ongoing series, with scores of 12, 44, 20, 22, and 13 across the three Test matches. Despite this, Kohli seems to remain upbeat and always finds a way to enjoy himself while in the middle of the field.

In conclusion, the video of Virat Kohli munching on an energy bar during the match between India and Australia caught the attention of fans on social media. While some fans poked fun at Kohli's need for energy and advised him to focus on the match, it's clear that Kohli remains in good spirits and determined to perform well.

