Birthday wishes poured in for hitman Rohit Sharma from across the cricketing fraternity as India opening batsman turns 35 today (April 30).

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to former India skipper Virat Kohli, a number of people took Twitter to bestow wishes on Rohit on his special day.

Kohli took to his Instagram account to wish his teammate on his birthday. The 33-year-old posted a story on the social media platform where he can be seen embracing Rohit. Kohli captioned the photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma, God Bless.”

Here are some other wishes for Rohit:

international matches

international runs & going strong

Only batter to hit 3⃣ ODI double tons

2007 ICC World T20 & 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner Here's wishing #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/WkQx4OJvBI — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2022

Happy birthday @ImRo45 Wish you lots of success and joy in the year ahead. pic.twitter.com/3HPtslqmF7 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 30, 2022

Birthday celebration of Hitman Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/QSL8QbR3pt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2022

Many many happy returns of the day @ImRo45 God bless you with tons of happiness and success in the coming year. pic.twitter.com/k3gm8xAZ0w — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2022

Throwback to Rohit Sharma's match-winning 140 against arch-rivals Pakistan Wishing the India captain a very happy birthday — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2022

Notably, Rohit, who is also known as 'Hitman', made his international debut in 2007 at the ICC Men's World T20 in South Africa and returned home as a winner. Since then, he has cemented his place among the greats of white-ball cricket.

He was recently appointed as Team India skipper for all formats.

However, Rohit is currently going through a terrible patch both as a skipper and as a batter in the IPL 2022.

While Mumbai Indians have lost eight games on the trot and are out of the playoffs race, Rohit has managed to score only just 153 runs at a poor average and strike rate of 19.12 and 126.44 respectively.

Rohit will be seen in action later in the day when MI will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.