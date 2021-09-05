हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

Rohit Sharma breaks Rahul Dravid’s THIS massive record with his century during India vs England 4th Test

Rohit Sharma hit his first overseas Test ton on Saturday to lead India's comeback into the fourth Test after the visiting side was folded for 191 in the first innings against England.

Team India opener Rohit Sharma (Source: Twitter)

Team India opener Rohit Sharma on Saturday (September 5) surpassed former skipper Rahul Dravid's record of hitting most international hundreds in England by an Indian batsman.

Rohit achieved the feat during the ongoing fourth Test against England in London at the Kennington Oval on day three of the penultimate match of the series.

Rohit has now scored nine tons in England while Dravid has eight centuries in the country. Interestingly, eight of Rohit's last nine tons in England have come since the start of 2018.

Overall, legendary batsman Donald Bradman has the most (11) tons in England among the visiting cricketers.

Meanwhile, Rohit is the first visiting cricketer to hit tons in all three formats while opening in England. The Indian batsman also completed 3000 runs in the longest format of the game on Saturday.

In the match, Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara's 153-run stand for the second wicket enabled India to get in a dominant position on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth Test.

At stumps, India's score read 270/3 -- a lead of 171 runs with seven wickets in the bag in the second essay. For the visitors, Virat Kohli (22*) and Ravindra Jadeja (9*) are at the crease.

