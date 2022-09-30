Rohit Sharma breaks THIS HUGE record of MS Dhoni, sets sights on Virat Kohli landmark now

Rohit Sharma and Team India recorded their third consecutive T20I win after losing the first match of the three-game series against Australia. India not only won the Australia series 2-1 on Sunday but have now gone 1-0 up in the three-match series against South Africa as well. Skipper Rohit is going from strength to strength as he went past another huge record set by former captain MS Dhoni.

On Sunday (September 25), Rohit Sharma had become the second most successful Indian captain in T20I cricket behind Virat Kohli. After Wednesday (September 28) win, Rohit smashed Dhoni’s record of most T20I wins in a calendar year. It was India’s 16th win in 21 matches in 2022 under the captaincy of Rohit after taking over from Kohli last year.

Rohit started 2022 by securing eight consecutive wins, three each against the West Indies and Sri Lanka in February and two against England in July. And then he won three out of the four matches against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Rohit had won every series he had played in as Indian captain, whether bilateral, triangular, or multination. But his record was ended when India failed to deliver in the Asia Cup 2022. Rohit won two group stage matches in Dubai but suffered defeats in the first two Super 4 games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Rohit has now set his sight on Kohli’s record for most wins (in all formats) in a calendar year. Kohli holds the record for 31 wins in 2017 and 2019 while Rohit currently sits at 23 victories in 2022. Mohammad Azharuddin is the second best after Kohli with 24 wins in 1998. Both Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni had won 23 games in 2002 and 2008 respectively.

Indian Captains With Most Wins in a Year



31 - Virat Kohli (2017)

31 - Virat Kohli (2019)

24 - Azharuddin (1998)

23 - Rohit Sharma (2022)*

23 - Sourav Ganguly (2002)

23 - MS Dhoni (2008)



Even After T20WC, 14 matches Left for India in 2022, Rohit had a Big chance to Top this List — (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 29, 2022

He sat out of India’s final game against Afghanistan and then made his comeback during the Australia series. After losing the first game, India won the last two to take the series. And with an eight-wicket win in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Rohit secured his 16th T20I win as Indian captain this year.

Prior to Rohit, MS Dhoni held the record for most T20I wins in a calendar year, with 15 victories as Indian captain in 2016.

! Rohit Sharma overtakes MS Dhoni in the list of Indian captains with the most wins in a calendar year.



Lead us to more glory, Skip!



Getty * #RohitSharma #MSDhoni #INDvSA #INDvsSA #SAvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/QQ0XRNN559 — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 29, 2022

With plenty of matches still remaining in this calendar year apart from the T20 World Cup 2022 which begins next month, Rohit can easily hope to surpass Kohli’s record if India continue their winning run.