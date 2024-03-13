'Rohit Sharma Has Good Heart, He Is An Outstanding Leader Like MS Dhoni', R Ashwin Narrates Horrific Day In Rajkot When Mother Fell Ill

R Ashwin's journey to his 500th Test wicket was filled with anticipation and emotion. Initially aiming for the milestone in Vizag, it was the Rajkot Test where destiny awaited. Reflecting on the milestone delivery, Ashwin humbly admitted, "The 500th wicket was cherished and I displayed the ball, but I can't say it was an outstanding ball." However, what followed was a whirlwind of emotions. Just as Ashwin was basking in the glory of his achievement, life threw him a curveball. Amidst a crucial match against England, Ashwin received distressing news of his mother's sudden health crisis. Recalling the moment, Ashwin revealed, "I went blank. I didn't know how to react."

Despite the game hanging in the balance, Ashwin grappled with the dilemma of staying for his team or rushing to his mother's side. Eventually, the depth of his captain Rohit Sharma's compassion became apparent. Rohit's unwavering support and understanding moved Ashwin deeply. "I'm seeing an outstanding leader in Rohit," Ashwin expressed, his admiration shining through. Rohit's gestures of kindness, from arranging a charter flight to ensuring Ashwin was accompanied by the team physio, spoke volumes about his character.

Ashwin's mother's words echoed in his mind, urging him to prioritize family despite the stakes of the game. "When I think about this, there is a huge difference looking at my generation of parents and the previous generation," Ashwin mused, acknowledging the sacrifices his parents made for their children's well-being.

Amidst the turmoil, Ashwin made a swift return to the team, thanks to the support of the BCCI and Rohit. Despite the physical and emotional toll, Ashwin showcased remarkable resilience, contributing significantly to India's victory in subsequent matches.

"It was 9:30 PM. I was gobsmacked. Even if I was the captain and if something like this happened to the player, I would have definitely asked the player to go. But enquiring about him, asking someone to go with him...unbelievable. I'm seeing an outstanding leader in Rohit. I can't express this, I've played with a lot of captains over the years, but there is something about Rohit. His good heart is the reason he has been able to win five IPL titles, equal to Dhoni. God won't give things like these easily, I just hope god gives him something big. Thinking about another person, understanding the troubles and taking care of that...it's a rarity to find a person like this in a selfish world.

"My respect for him (grew more)...I already have a lot of respect for him. If he believes in a player then he backs that player. It's not an easy thing. Even Dhoni does that. But he (Rohit) has taken 10 steps more. When it gets so personal like this, a player can even give his life on the field," said Ashwin.

"And then I went home and saw my mother. She was in and out of consciousness. It was 3 AM and she asked 'did you leave the match?' The next day she tells me to leave immediately. So many things happened around the match, I'm not able to count all of them. But it was an outstanding (display of support from the team), they are all great people, no doubt about that.

"The next day the doctor told me that she was showing better signs. I went to see her again and she told me 'leave immediately, there are only 10 people there (on the field).' When I think about this, there is a huge difference looking at my generation of parents and the previous generation, I can't be even half of what my mother and father have been. They have invested their lives in the progress of their children," said Ashwin.

Reflecting on the roller-coaster of emotions, Ashwin marveled at life's unpredictable nature. "Look at the downs and ups of life," he remarked, emphasizing the contrast between his professional triumph and personal challenges.

In the end, Ashwin's journey encapsulated the highs and lows of both sport and life. From celebrating a historic achievement to confronting a family crisis, Ashwin's resilience and the support of his teammates underscored the true essence of teamwork and compassion in the face of adversity.