In a delightful twist at the BCCI Awards 2024 in Hyderabad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma showcased his lighter side, leaving fans in splits with his impeccable mimicry skills. The cricketer took the opportunity to mimic various teammates, including the notable Virat Kohli, creating a viral sensation on social media.

Rohit Sharma's Playful Imitations

At the star-studded BCCI event, Rohit Sharma entertained the audience by flawlessly imitating teammates such as Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. His portrayal of Virat Kohli's aggressive celebration after a wicket caught everyone's attention, especially in the absence of Kohli himself from the ceremony due to personal reasons.

Viral Sensation on Social Media

Following the awards night, a video of Rohit's mimicry escapades went viral on social media platforms, captivating fans worldwide. The Indian captain showcased his versatility by mimicking not only his contemporaries but also paying homage to legends like Sachin Tendulkar with an iconic uppercut.

Virat Kohli's Absence and Fan Reactions

Despite Virat Kohli's absence from the award ceremony, fans expressed their elation at seeing Rohit Sharma bring a lighter mood to the event. The absence of Kohli, who withdrew from the first two Test matches against England due to personal reasons, did not dampen the spirits of cricket enthusiasts as they reveled in Rohit's entertaining performance.

Rohit's Take on ICC Trophy Drought

In a recent interview with Jio Cinema, Rohit Sharma shared his optimism about India's future in international cricket. Despite the team's recent successes, Rohit acknowledged the unfulfilled dream of winning ICC finals but emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset for future triumphs.

Action-Packed IND vs ENG 1st Test

On the cricketing front, Rohit Sharma is currently leading Team India in the first Test against England in Hyderabad. The match witnessed England posting 246 runs in the first innings, with Ben Stokes playing a notable innings of 70. India responded impressively, amassing 436 runs and taking a commanding lead of 190 runs after the first innings.

BCCI Annual Awards Highlights

The BCCI Awards 2024 honored cricketing legends and current stars alike. Ravi Shastri and Farokh Engineer received the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement awards, while players like Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, R Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah were recognized with the Polly Umrigar awards. The event also celebrated the achievements of female cricketers, with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma earning the best international cricketer award in the women’s category.