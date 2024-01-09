In a cricketing landscape filled with uncertainties, the question of who will lead Team India in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has become the focal point of discussions. Former captain Sourav Ganguly, also known as the 'Dada' of Indian cricket, recently shared his candid views on the much-debated topic, throwing his weight behind the talented Rohit Sharma. Sourav Ganguly, a pivotal figure in shaping India's cricketing destiny, expressed unequivocal support for Rohit Sharma to don the captain's hat in the T20 World Cup. The seasoned campaigner highlighted Rohit's leadership skills and cricketing acumen, asserting that he is the ideal choice to steer the team in the high-stakes tournament. Ganguly also emphasized the continued significance of Virat Kohli's presence in the squad, dismissing concerns about the duo's 14-month hiatus from T20Is.

Sourav Ganguly said - "Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both should play in T20 World Cup 2024". pic.twitter.com/cIdtImPheH — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 7, 2024

"Of course, Rohit should captain the team in the T20I World Cup. Virat Kohli also should be there. Kohli is an outstanding player, nothing will happen even if they are coming back to a T20 game after a long gap," Ganguly said.

The T20 World Cup Dilemma

India's heartbreaking semifinal defeat to England in the previous T20 World Cup marked the last T20I appearance for both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The selectors now face a crucial decision on whether to include these seasoned players in the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The cricketing world eagerly awaits the selectors' verdict on this pivotal matter.

Squad Announcement and Leadership Dynamics

As the Indian squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan was unveiled, Rohit Sharma emerged as the designated leader, with Virat Kohli set to showcase his class with the bat. The experienced duo, having only featured in the IPL during the last 22 T20Is, presents an interesting dynamic. Their absence allowed young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh Sharma to showcase their skills, providing depth to the team.

Ganguly's Perspective on Young Talent

Sourav Ganguly, known for his eye for talent, acknowledged Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in the recent two-Test series in South Africa. Despite the challenging conditions, Ganguly believes that the 22-year-old left-handed batter's career is just starting, and he will receive ample opportunities in the future.