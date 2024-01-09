'Sab Peete Hai...,' Praveen Kumar Shares Dark Secret Of Team India

The early 2000s witnessed a transformative phase in Indian cricket, welcoming players from smaller cities like Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. One such player who rose to prominence was Praveen Kumar, known for his exceptional swing bowling skills. Despite a promising career, Kumar's journey was marred by off-field controversies, and now he's breaking his silence. Hailing from Meerut, Praveen Kumar established himself as a premier swing bowler and a proficient batter. Between 2007 and 2012, he represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. Additionally, he showcased his talents in the IPL, donning the jerseys of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions.

The Shocking Allegations

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Praveen Kumar made startling revelations about his time in the Indian cricket team. He claimed that despite senior players indulging in off-field activities, including drinking, he was unfairly singled out and tarnished with a negative image. His words echo the sentiment, "Sab Peete Hai," implying that everyone partook in such behaviours.

Seniors' Advice and Praveen's Frustration

Praveen Kumar disclosed that during his stint in the Indian team, senior players cautioned against drinking and certain behaviours. However, he expressed frustration over the selective tarnishing of his reputation, stating, "Karte sab hai. Lekin wahi baat hai na ki badnaam kar dete hai 'PK toh drink karta hai'."

Avoiding Names and Personal Image

When questioned about whether legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, or MS Dhoni offered such advice, Praveen tactfully avoided naming individuals. He emphasized, "Nahi. Naam nahi lena chahta camera pe. Pata sabko hai kisne PK ko badnaam kiya." This underscores his reluctance to drag names into the controversy.

Personal Image and Career After Retirement

Praveen lamented the damage to his personal image, insisting that those who knew him personally were aware of his true character. Post-retirement, he faced challenges transitioning to a coaching role in the domestic circuit, encountering undisclosed obstacles in pursuing his coaching aspirations.