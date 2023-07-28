Rohit Sharma Recalls The Last Time He Batted For India At Number 7

India dominated West Indies in the first ODI as their bowlers spun a web around the hosts. However, India’s batting order, while chasing the total, became a major talking point since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to step down from their usual positions in the top order of the batting lineup. Rohit eventually came in at number 7 and took India over the line as they chased down a target of 115 with five wickets to spare. Opting to field first after winning the toss in Barbados, Rohit Sharma’s decision proved to be on point as West Indies never got going and were knocked over for just 114 runs in 23 overs.

The pitch offered turn and Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets in three overs while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a handy three-wicket haul. West Indies collapsed as they lost seven wickets between the 16th and 23rd overs.

During India's chase, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened the innings. The pitch had good bounce for the West Indies pacers and Shubman Gill departed early. Suryakumar Yadav was promoted to number 3 and he was followed by Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma had to walk in when India had lost 5 wickets and he got the side over the line with Ravindra Jadeja in the 23rd over.



Interestingly, it was the first time since his debut in international cricket back in 2007 that Rohit Sharma played at number 7. Speaking after the match, he recalled those early days when he made his debut for India and batted in the lower order. Reflecting on this, Rohit shared his thoughts during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I made my debut for India and was batting at number 7, reminded me of those days,” Rohit Sharma said after the match.

Rohit Sharma made his international debut against Ireland on June 23, 2007. Although he didn't get a chance to bat in that particular match, just three days later, he faced South Africa in the first of three ODIs in Belfast, Ireland. In this match, the right-hander scored eight runs off nine balls before being dismissed by Jacques Kallis as India lost by four wickets. Notably, Rahul Dravid, who is currently the head coach of the team was the captain of the side.

Rohit Sharma said that he wanted to give an opportunity to the other batters, especially those who were not part of the Test team.

“We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible. To restrict them to 115, we knew we could try these guys and give them a go. I don't think they'll get many chances like this,” Rohit Sharma said.