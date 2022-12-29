Rohit Sharma shares romantic pic with wife Ritika Sajdeh from Maldives, check here

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is enjoying his time away from the game as he's on vacation with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira in the Maldives. Rohit is not taking part in the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka but will lead the Men in Blue for the ODI series against the same opposition. Rohit is set to celebrate his daughter's birthday and the New Year at the Maldives. Recently, he posted a picture with wife Ritika enjoying the atmosphere in the islands and captioned the picture, "Best time of the year."

Checkout the post here

Rohit will return to action before the ODI series against Sri Lanka begins from January 10. Before that, he will enjoy the scenes in the Maldives where he will also celebrate Samaira's birthday on December 30.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain of the T20 side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka starting January 3. The 27-year-old has also been named as the vice-captain of the ODI squad, which indicates the board is planning for the young ones to take over once Rohit decides to call it time in the shorter-format. Rohit suffered from thumb injury in India's recent ODI series against Bangladesh. Interestingly, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also not part of the T20I format and there is an indication that the duo along with Rohit might not be picked again keeping the 2024 T20 World Cup in mind.